Judiciary Under Scrutiny Amid West Bengal Unrest
Supreme Court Justice B R Gavai addressed allegations of judiciary overreach amidst attacks stemming from recent West Bengal violence during anti-Waqf law protests. The court considered a plea for President's Rule due to incidents in the state. Prominent figures criticized judiciary's influence over executive and legislative functions.
- Country:
- India
Amidst the backdrop of West Bengal's unrest following anti-Waqf law protests, Supreme Court Justice B R Gavai voiced concerns on Monday about allegations of the judiciary encroaching on the roles of Parliament and the executive.
The statements emerged as a bench, including Justice Augustine George Masih, considered a plea urging an inquiry into the ongoing violence in West Bengal. The plea, led by Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, highlighted increased incidents and called for President's Rule.
Adding to the tension, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey criticized the judiciary's perceived overreach. Dhankhar accused the judiciary of acting as a 'super Parliament,' while Dubey suggested closing legislative bodies if the court makes all laws.
(With inputs from agencies.)
