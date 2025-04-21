Odisha's Inclusive Outreach: Chief Minister's Public Grievance Hearings Expand Regionally

In a groundbreaking move, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi spearheaded Odisha's first regional public grievance hearing in Sambalpur, a significant shift from the customary sessions held in Bhubaneswar.

The initiative aims to bring governance closer to the people, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wider outreach vision. During this latest session, over 6,000 petitions were submitted, addressing various grievances of Western Odisha residents—a region previously underserved by the administration.

Highlighting the government's commitment, Majhi confirmed that 18 individuals received immediate medical assistance totaling Rs 19.5 lakh, demonstrating the administration's dedication to providing timely help. With over 88 percent of grievances already addressed, Odisha's proactive governance model is set to transform public grievance redressal.

