TMC Leaders Summoned for Defying Orders with Protest at Election Commission

A Delhi court has summoned TMC leaders for staging a protest outside the Election Commission of India in April last year, defying prohibitory orders under Section 144. The protest was against central probe agencies, accused of targeting opposition parties. The accused are to appear in court on April 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 18:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Delhi court has issued summons for several leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), including Derek O'Brien and Sagarika Ghose, in connection with a protest held outside the Election Commission of India (ECI) last April.

According to Delhi Police, the leaders gathered outside ECI's main gate with placards and banners, in direct contravention of Section 144, which prohibits such gatherings. Despite warnings, they continued the protest, leading to an FIR filing.

The protest was organized in opposition to central probe agencies such as the CBI, NIA, ED, and the Income Tax Department, which TMC alleges are biased against opposition parties under direction from the BJP. The court has commanded all involved to appear by April 30, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

