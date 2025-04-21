TMC Leaders Summoned for Defying Orders with Protest at Election Commission

A Delhi court has issued summons for several leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), including Derek O'Brien and Sagarika Ghose, in connection with a protest held outside the Election Commission of India (ECI) last April.

According to Delhi Police, the leaders gathered outside ECI's main gate with placards and banners, in direct contravention of Section 144, which prohibits such gatherings. Despite warnings, they continued the protest, leading to an FIR filing.

The protest was organized in opposition to central probe agencies such as the CBI, NIA, ED, and the Income Tax Department, which TMC alleges are biased against opposition parties under direction from the BJP. The court has commanded all involved to appear by April 30, 2025.

