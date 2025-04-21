Alleged Conspiracy and Murder Unfolds in Delhi's GTB Enclave

Authorities in Delhi have apprehended three men in connection to the murder of a 20-year-old woman, reportedly a crucial eyewitness in an ongoing murder case. The crime transpired on April 14, as investigators believe the suspects feared she might betray them.

Rizwan, one of the accused, initially misled investigators but later confessed that the murder of Sayara, known also as Parveen, stemmed from a conspiracy orchestrated by Kishan Kumar and Firoz Khan. Kishan, linked to three prior criminal cases, is related to a deceased man named Rahul, whose murder Sayara had witnessed.

Rahul, killed while defending Sayara, was considered a liability as Kishan and Firoz believed her testimonies could turn the investigation against them. To "resolve" this issue, they allegedly offered Rizwan significant financial incentives to execute the act, eventually leading to their arrest.

