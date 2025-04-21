Left Menu

Alleged Conspiracy and Murder Unfolds in Delhi's GTB Enclave

Three men have been arrested for allegedly murdering a 20-year-old woman in North-East Delhi. The crime was motivated by fears she might turn hostile as a key eyewitness in another murder case. Police revealed the killing was part of a conspiracy linked to a previous crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Delhi have apprehended three men in connection to the murder of a 20-year-old woman, reportedly a crucial eyewitness in an ongoing murder case. The crime transpired on April 14, as investigators believe the suspects feared she might betray them.

Rizwan, one of the accused, initially misled investigators but later confessed that the murder of Sayara, known also as Parveen, stemmed from a conspiracy orchestrated by Kishan Kumar and Firoz Khan. Kishan, linked to three prior criminal cases, is related to a deceased man named Rahul, whose murder Sayara had witnessed.

Rahul, killed while defending Sayara, was considered a liability as Kishan and Firoz believed her testimonies could turn the investigation against them. To "resolve" this issue, they allegedly offered Rizwan significant financial incentives to execute the act, eventually leading to their arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

