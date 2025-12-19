Justice Served: Siblings Convicted for Heinous Crime

A special POCSO court has convicted a 24-year-old man and his married sister, sentencing them to life imprisonment for the rape of a 13-year-old girl in a crime that occurred five years ago.

Presiding Judge Divya Bhargav imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each accused, Rashid and Shrimati Shakila, after they were found guilty under numerous sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act. Among the charges were rape, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation, and criminal conspiracy.

The crime, committed at Nara village, involved Rashid raping the minor with the assistance of his sister, who captured the act on video. Despite intimidation to suppress evidence, an FIR was eventually lodged after eight months, once the victim's father returned to the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)