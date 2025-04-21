IDPs from Manipur Seek Urgent Rehabilitation Support

Internally displaced persons from Churachandpur district in Manipur have reached out to high-ranking officials to expedite measures for their rehabilitation. On Monday, they met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Secretary Prasant Kumar Singh, presenting vital demands for their well-being.

Naba Ningthoujam, a leader from the Churachandpur Meitei United Committee (CMUC), highlighted four core proposals. These include providing government jobs under a skill-based program, allocating land for shelters, and charting a comprehensive plan for their eventual return home.

Ningthoujam stressed the pressing need for these initiatives, citing worsening conditions among the displaced. "These measures are crucial for their survival, dignity, and future rehabilitation," he stated.

