Left Menu

Corruption Conviction: Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's 17-Year Sentence

Imran Khan, Pakistan's former prime minister, and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were sentenced to 17 years in prison for corruption related to the Toshakhana 2 case. They allegedly sold state gifts improperly. The court considered their age and gender in sentencing. Both have been granted bail and can appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 20-12-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 13:23 IST
Corruption Conviction: Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's 17-Year Sentence
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant judgment handed down at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, received 17-year prison sentences in the Toshakhana 2 corruption case. The couple was found guilty of unlawfully selling valuable state gifts, intended to be deposited in the country's Toshakhana repository.

The ex-Premier, alongside Bushra Bibi, faced ten years' rigorous imprisonment under the Pakistan Penal Code and an additional seven years under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The court, acknowledging Khan's old age and Bibi's status as a female, imposed a lenient sentence yet fined them each PKR 16.4 million.

Khan, who served as Pakistan's 19th prime minister from 2018 to 2022, has labeled the case politically motivated. Despite granted bail from the Islamabad High Court in 2024, they can appeal the sentence. International concerns have arisen about Khan's detention conditions, with calls for improved treatment during his incarceration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025