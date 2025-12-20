Corruption Conviction: Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's 17-Year Sentence

In a significant judgment handed down at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, received 17-year prison sentences in the Toshakhana 2 corruption case. The couple was found guilty of unlawfully selling valuable state gifts, intended to be deposited in the country's Toshakhana repository.

The ex-Premier, alongside Bushra Bibi, faced ten years' rigorous imprisonment under the Pakistan Penal Code and an additional seven years under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The court, acknowledging Khan's old age and Bibi's status as a female, imposed a lenient sentence yet fined them each PKR 16.4 million.

Khan, who served as Pakistan's 19th prime minister from 2018 to 2022, has labeled the case politically motivated. Despite granted bail from the Islamabad High Court in 2024, they can appeal the sentence. International concerns have arisen about Khan's detention conditions, with calls for improved treatment during his incarceration.

