Bihar Government Responds to Tragic Nagpur Incident with Ex Gratia Announcement

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep sorrow over the loss of six migrant workers from the state following the collapse of a water tank at an industrial unit in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

In response, Kumar has announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased as a gesture of support. Officials confirmed the incident also left nine others injured.

Efforts are underway to ensure arrangements for repatriating the deceased's bodies to their native villages, while Kumar has instructed for appropriate medical treatment for those injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)