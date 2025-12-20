Left Menu

Bihar Government Responds to Tragic Nagpur Incident with Ex Gratia Announcement

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for the kin of six migrant workers from Bihar, who died when a water tank collapsed in Maharashtra's Nagpur. Officials will aid in the repatriation of the deceased, while ensuring treatment for injured workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-12-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 13:22 IST
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep sorrow over the loss of six migrant workers from the state following the collapse of a water tank at an industrial unit in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

In response, Kumar has announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased as a gesture of support. Officials confirmed the incident also left nine others injured.

Efforts are underway to ensure arrangements for repatriating the deceased's bodies to their native villages, while Kumar has instructed for appropriate medical treatment for those injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

