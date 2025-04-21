Mumbai Launches India's Largest Cruise Terminal, Heritage & Green Port Projects

In a landmark development for India’s maritime and tourism sectors, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, flagged off the Cruise Operations from the newly inaugurated Mumbai International Cruise Terminal (MICT) at Ballard Pier today. As India’s largest world-class cruise terminal, MICT is set to play a pivotal role in transforming Mumbai into a global cruise hub and further cement India’s position on the international cruise tourism map under the visionary Cruise Bharat Mission.

Alongside the launch of MICT, the Union Minister also unveiled a slew of infrastructure, heritage, and sustainability projects across the Mumbai Port region, aligning with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of port-led prosperity, green ports, and cultural rejuvenation.

Mumbai International Cruise Terminal: Gateway to Global Cruising

Developed with an investment of ₹556 crores under the Cruise Bharat Mission, MICT is a sprawling, state-of-the-art facility covering a built-up area of over 4.15 lakh square feet. Strategically situated at Ballard Pier, the terminal has been designed to meet global cruise standards with modern, maritime-inspired architecture featuring a sweeping wavy ceiling, rose gold interiors, fluid lines, and cultural elements that pay homage to Mumbai’s rich maritime heritage.

Key features include:

Capacity to handle 1 million passengers annually, approx. 10,000 per day

Ability to berth 5 cruise ships simultaneously (up to 300m length, 11m draft)

72 check-in and immigration counters spread across 2,07,000 sq. ft. (G+1 floors)

Commercial spaces developed on floors 2 and 3

Parking for over 300 vehicles

MICT is not only an infrastructure marvel but a symbol of India’s cruise tourism ambitions, expected to serve as a model for future terminals planned in Visakhapatnam, Chennai, and other coastal cities.

Vision of Cruise Bharat Mission: India’s Maritime Awakening

Shri Sonowal emphasized the transformational journey under the Cruise Bharat Mission, highlighting its holistic three-pillar strategy:

Ocean and Harbour Cruises River and Inland Cruises Island and Lighthouse Cruises

The mission aims to:

Develop 10 international sea cruise terminals

Launch 5 coastal marinas

Set up 100 river cruise terminals

Seamlessly integrate over 5,000 km of inland waterways

Achieve 1 million sea cruise and 1.5 million river cruise passengers by 2029

Generate 400,000 direct and indirect jobs in the cruise value chain

The maritime sector has seen exponential growth since 2014:

Major port cargo increased from 556 MMT to 854 MMT

Inland water cargo rose over 1800%, from 6.89 MMT to 133 MMT

Cruise passengers surged by 454%, from 85,000 to 4.71 lakh

Heritage Revitalization and Cultural Preservation

In a nod to Mumbai’s rich port legacy, the Minister inaugurated several heritage conservation projects:

Fire Memorial at Victoria Docks, renovated with the “Golden Tears” theme to honor the bravery of Mumbai Port Fire Services

Façade lighting installed at the iconic Port House (Ballard Estate) and Evelyn House (Colaba), enhancing the historical and aesthetic ambiance of Mumbai’s colonial-era port district

Green Port Initiative: Sustainable and Clean Ports of the Future

Reinforcing India’s commitment to sustainable maritime development, the following green initiatives were launched:

Shore to Ship Electric Supply at MbPA for tug boats and Coast Guard vessels to reduce emissions, noise pollution, and operational inefficiencies

Inauguration of fuel dispensing infrastructure including HSD units, gasoline units, and fast EV chargers within port operational zones

Sagar Upvan Garden Rejuvenation: A Green Retreat in the Heart of the City

Located at Colaba and offering scenic views of the Arabian Sea and Sassoon Docks, the newly rejuvenated Sagar Upvan Garden was also inaugurated. With support from Tata Trusts, the garden now features:

500+ plant varieties

New sewage treatment plant (25,000 KLD)

Jogging pathways, sea-facing benches, and educational zones for botany students

Restored compound wall and modernized gardener facilities

₹5700 Crore MoUs Signed for Infrastructure at Vadhavan Port

In a major push to maritime infrastructure, Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed for projects worth ₹5700 crores at the upcoming Vadhavan Port, envisioned as one of the world’s Top 10 global ports.

The projects include:

Container, bulk, and liquid cargo terminal (₹4200 crores)

Dedicated bulk and liquid cargo terminal (₹1000 crores)

Liquid cargo jetty and tank farm with 3 lakh CBM capacity (₹500 crores)

Shri Sonowal noted that the Vadhavan Port is a deep draft, all-weather greenfield port poised to triple India’s cargo handling capacity and play a catalytic role in regional trade and economic growth. It is a cornerstone of the “Viksit Bharat 2047” vision.

Land Transfers and Logistics Enhancements

Charge certificate of land at Malet Bunder handed over to JNPA for its corporate headquarters

Plot at Reay Road transferred to Hare Krishna Mission for community activities

E Shed at Mumbai Port handed over to Ruchi India Logistics to support integrated logistics operations

A Visionary Maritime Future

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State, MoPSW, Shri Shantanu Thakur remarked, “This is a transformative moment in India's maritime journey. From green port initiatives to heritage preservation and futuristic cruise infrastructure, Mumbai is now a beacon for global maritime tourism and trade.”

With this multi-faceted rollout of infrastructure, tourism, and sustainability initiatives, Mumbai is set to become the new jewel in India’s cruise crown. These developments echo the broader ambition of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047, powered by ports, people, and progress.