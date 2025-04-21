Shimla Lawyers Rally for Justice Against Police Misconduct

In Shimla on Monday, advocates from the Himachal Pradesh High Court staged a protest outside a local police station, demanding stringent measures against a police constable accused of physically assaulting a lawyer.

The protestors marched from the high court to Chhota Shimla police station, voicing their discontent through slogans aimed at the city police. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi addressed the gathered crowd, assuring them that an Additional Superintendent of Police would conduct a thorough departmental inquiry into the allegations.

Following this reassurance, the protesting lawyers ended their demonstration, which had caused notable traffic disruptions on the Chhota Shimla-Sanjauli road. The dispute began when a confrontation occurred between a police constable and a lawyer near Nav Bahar Chowk, an incident widely shared across social media, drawing widespread criticism from the legal fraternity.

(With inputs from agencies.)