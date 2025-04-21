Ayushman Bharat Driving India’s Healthcare Revolution: Nadda at Civil Services Day

In a landmark session during the Civil Services Day celebrations held in the capital, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda chaired a thematic breakaway session titled “Promoting Swasth Bharat through Ayushman Bharat PM Jan Arogya Yojana and Ayushman Arogya Mandir.” The session brought together key policymakers and administrators to discuss the transformative strides made in India’s healthcare system through the flagship Ayushman Bharat initiative.

Building Blocks of a Healthier India

Shri Nadda, addressing a packed auditorium of senior officers and civil servants, reaffirmed the Central Government’s commitment to ensuring affordable, accessible, and quality healthcare for all, especially the economically vulnerable sections of society. He emphasized that the two pillars of Ayushman Bharat—Ayushman Arogya Mandir (AAM) and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PMJAY)—have emerged as foundational tools in transforming the national healthcare landscape.

He recounted the detailed consultative process that shaped these schemes: “The discussions started as early as 2015, followed by zonal conferences in 2016. The result was the National Health Policy of 2017, a visionary and comprehensive document that covers the full spectrum of healthcare.”

The minister noted that the government’s healthcare spending has witnessed a remarkable rise—from 29% of total public health expenditure in 2014 to 48% today—which has directly contributed to reducing the out-of-pocket expenditure (OOPE) of citizens.

Enhancing Preventive and Promotive Healthcare

Highlighting the importance of primary healthcare, Shri Nadda stated that the government is working vigorously to screen and manage both communicable and non-communicable diseases through the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. These health and wellness centers are being equipped to deliver comprehensive and continuous care while also promoting health literacy and community engagement.

Health facilities across the country are now being encouraged to undertake self-assessments based on the Indian Public Health Standards 2022 and the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) to enhance service delivery.

Shri Nadda further outlined a roadmap that includes:

Strengthening digital health infrastructure using a hub-and-spoke model

Capacity building of ASHA workers and community health workers

Improved program implementation strategies

Timely and effective decision-making by health administrators

He stressed that while the Central Government continues to allocate substantial funds, state governments must improve fund absorption capacity to ensure optimal execution of health programs.

Universal Health Coverage: A National Priority

Dr. V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, spoke passionately about the philosophy underpinning the Ayushman Bharat initiative, noting that it is grounded in the vision of achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

“UHC is about ensuring access to health services for every citizen, without financial hardship,” he said. “Today, health is more than just curative—it includes preventive, promotive, palliative, rehabilitative, and therapeutic care.”

Dr. Paul revealed compelling statistics that underscore the initiative’s success:

90% of essential UHC interventions can be delivered through primary healthcare

75% of projected health gains under SDGs are achievable via a strong primary care system

Hospitalization rates have increased by 40% due to AB PMJAY

Out-of-pocket expenditure has decreased from 64% (2013-14) to 39.4% (2021-22)

He emphasized that countries with robust primary healthcare frameworks enjoy higher life expectancy, better health outcomes, and reduced healthcare costs.

Ayushman Bharat’s Four-Pillar Structure

Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava, Additional Secretary, Union Health Ministry, further elaborated on the four-pronged structure of Ayushman Bharat:

Ayushman Arogya Mandirs: Delivering comprehensive primary care. AB PMJAY: Covering secondary and tertiary treatment expenses. Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM): Ensuring interoperability and digital health record linkages. PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM ABHIM): Plugging critical infrastructure gaps in the health sector.

She stated, “India’s dream of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) is intrinsically linked with Swasth Bharat (Healthy India).”

Celebrating Milestones in Health Outcomes

The Union Health Secretary delivered an insightful overview of the National Health Mission’s impact, which focuses on:

Maternal and Child Health

Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases

Nutrition for all age groups

She proudly shared India’s health success stories:

Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) has declined at more than double the global rate

Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) and Under-5 Mortality Rate (U5MR) have also seen steep declines

31 states and UTs have reached replacement-level fertility, per NFHS-5

These achievements are largely attributed to the transformation of primary healthcare sub-centers into Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, providing holistic care at the grassroots level.

Looking Ahead

Senior health officials including Smt. Gayatri A. Rathore (Rajasthan), Smt. L S Changsan, Smt. Aradhana Patnaik, and Shri Saurabh Jain were also present, lending their insights to the collaborative vision of achieving health for all.

Shri Nadda closed the session by urging young officers to initiate impact surveys to assess the tangible benefits of Ayushman Bharat on the ground. He concluded on a hopeful note: “The narrative of underfunded healthcare is changing. With strategic implementation and inter-ministerial coordination, India is on the path to becoming a global model for universal healthcare access.”