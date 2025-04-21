Dark Secrets Unearthed: Diabolical Spousal Murders Shake Meerut

Amidst chilling revelations, Meerut finds itself gripped by horror following two diabolical spousal murders. The depravity of these crimes has shocked the nation, revealing an unsettling pattern.

In one incident, a man who had returned from Dubai was gruesomely murdered by his wife and her lover. His dismembered body was found abandoned in a suitcase, thanks to an airline tag that helped officials identify the victim.

Compounding the fear, another merchant navy officer met a horrific end, drugged and dismembered by his own spouse and her lover. These chilling tales of betrayal and murder have left the community reeling, highlighting a disturbing trend of domestic brutality.

(With inputs from agencies.)