Controversial Renaming of the Kennedy Center Sparks Outcry

The Kennedy Center has been controversially renamed to include Donald Trump's name following a vote by a board largely consisting of Trump allies. The decision, called illegal by Democrats, faces criticism from John F. Kennedy's family, who argue it undermines the assassinated president's legacy. Preparations for this change seem to have begun before the official vote.

Updated: 19-12-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 23:52 IST
The renaming of the Kennedy Center to include Donald Trump's name has ignited a fierce controversy. On Friday, Trump's name was added to the iconic arts venue after a board chaired by him voted to rename it. This decision, criticized as illegal by Democrats, has been condemned by John F. Kennedy's family, who view it as detrimental to the late president's legacy. The board, now populated with Trump allies due to a recent takeover, approved the change on Thursday, marking the venue as The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, or Trump Kennedy Center.

Kennedy's family and various public figures, including Kerry Kennedy and Maria Shriver, have expressed their outrage over the renaming. They argue that it is an affront to Kennedy's legacy, especially given the repression of free expression by Trump's administration. The swiftness of the physical changes suggests that preparations were underway before the board's vote. The Center's website now prominently features the new name, signaling the permanence of the decision.

Trump's influence on the institution has grown since he ousted board members appointed by President Joe Biden earlier this year, appointing Richard Grenell as president of the Center. Trump's recent actions in Washington, including renovations to the White House and affixing his name to nearby landmarks, demonstrate an aggressive approach to establishing a lasting legacy.

