High Court Debate: Surrogacy Rights and Potential Commercialization

The Bombay High Court on Monday expressed apprehension over the broader implications of permitting a 36-year-old divorced woman with existing children to pursue surrogacy. The court feared that such a move might unintentionally lead to the commercialization of surrogacy.

Justices G S Kulkarni and Advait Sethna stressed the importance of considering the rights and well-being of the child that would be born through surrogacy, not just the desires of the petitioner. The court was reviewing the petition of a woman who, unable to naturally conceive due to a prior medical procedure, sought permission to undergo surrogacy.

The high court acknowledged the sincerity of the case but highlighted that it involves greater issues with potential long-term effects. The court deferred the matter indefinitely, allowing for possible further examination by the Supreme Court to address unresolved definitions within surrogacy legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)