Delhi Traffic Prahari Initiative Celebrates Citizen Contributions

The Delhi Traffic Police honored top contributors of the Traffic Prahari initiative. Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena presented rewards for improving road safety. Over 200,000 users have reported traffic violations via the app. Awareness events and the impact of citizen involvement were highlighted during the ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:54 IST
The Delhi Traffic Police recognized the pivotal contributions of volunteers involved in the 'Traffic Prahari' initiative alongside Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. The event underscored their commitment to road safety and discipline in the bustling capital.

During the ceremony, top contributors received medals and cash prizes totaling Rs 6 lakh, based on reward points gathered between September 2024 and February 2025 using the Prahari mobile app. The program incentivizes the public by awarding top point earners with significant cash rewards.

The initiative, originally the 'Traffic Sentinel Scheme', relaunched in September 2024 to enhance community participation in traffic regulation. With over two lakh app downloads and more than six lakh violations reported, the program's impact is profound. The event featured educational plays, films, and discussions, promoting traffic safety and digital reporting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

