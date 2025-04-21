Left Menu

Maharashtra Politician Zeeshan Siddique Faces 'D-Company' Death Threat

Former Maharashtra MLA and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique has reported receiving death threats via email. Allegedly, he is being threatened by a 'D-company' member, demanding Rs 10 crore to avoid a fate similar to his late father Baba Siddique. Police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Zeeshan Siddique, a former Maharashtra MLA and NCP leader, has come forward with alarming claims of receiving death threats through emails. The emails, purportedly from a 'D-company' member, warn that he would meet the same fate as his father, Baba Siddique, if a ransom of Rs 10 crore is not paid.

This revelation has prompted police authorities to launch a probe and start processing Siddique's statement to gather more information on the credibility of the threat. A police official confirmed that the investigation is underway following a formal complaint.

Baba Siddique, a former state minister, was tragically gunned down on Dussehra last year in Mumbai. The threats linked to the alleged 'D-company,' part of Mumbai's notorious crime landscape, have instigated fears and concerns over the safety of politicians and public figures in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

