Left Menu

Angie Motshekga Consoles SANDF Family as Recovered Remains End Search

The visit follows a tragic event at Macadamia, where SANDF Military Police were conducting routine patrols under Operation CORONA, a long-running border safeguarding mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 31-12-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 18:49 IST
Angie Motshekga Consoles SANDF Family as Recovered Remains End Search
The Department reiterated its commitment to supporting all families affected by line-of-duty tragedies and pledged to review operational safety in high-risk weather conditions to prevent similar incidents in future. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga, has extended her condolences and support to the family of the late Corporal T.J. Motsamai, who died during a recent SANDF internal deployment operation. The Minister’s visit on Tuesday formed part of a broader effort to provide reassurance to both the bereaved family and troops serving under difficult and dangerous conditions.

Minister Motshekga was joined by senior military leadership, including the SANDF Surgeon General and Chief of the SA Military Health Service, Lt Gen (Dr) Peter Maphaha, and the General Officer Commanding Joint Operations Headquarters, Maj Gen Godfrey Thulare, along with other high-ranking officials. Their presence underscored the seriousness with which the department is treating the incident and the importance of supporting soldiers performing critical duties.

The visit follows a tragic event at Macadamia, where SANDF Military Police were conducting routine patrols under Operation CORONA, a long-running border safeguarding mission. The patrol vehicle attempted to cross a river swollen by heavy rains, resulting in two officers being swept away by strong currents. One body was found shortly afterwards, while search efforts continued for the second missing member.

The Department of Defence confirmed that the Minister’s engagement with the family focused not only on conveying condolences but also on assuring them of the SANDF’s ongoing commitment to providing all necessary support, including counselling, administrative assistance, and the completion of all formal military procedures related to the loss.

During her visit to deployed forces in the area, Minister Motshekga commended soldiers for their resilience in challenging operational environments. She emphasised the vital role they play in safeguarding the Republic and acknowledged the emotional toll that such incidents can have on personnel.

Meanwhile, the South African Police Service reported that human remains believed to belong to the missing SANDF member were recovered on Monday in the Komati River near Komatipoort. Forensic confirmation is underway, and the SANDF has indicated that the family will be informed as soon as verification is complete.

The Department reiterated its commitment to supporting all families affected by line-of-duty tragedies and pledged to review operational safety in high-risk weather conditions to prevent similar incidents in future.

 

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena MP Demands Disqualification of Digitally-Signed Nominees in Civic Polls

Shiv Sena MP Demands Disqualification of Digitally-Signed Nominees in Civic ...

 India
2
Verbal Duel: CPI's Viswam Clashes with SNDP's Natesan

Verbal Duel: CPI's Viswam Clashes with SNDP's Natesan

 India
3
Rising Stars: Energy Efficiency Revamp to Impact Cooling Appliance Prices

Rising Stars: Energy Efficiency Revamp to Impact Cooling Appliance Prices

 India
4
Ukrainian Drones Ignite Blaze at Russian Oil Depot

Ukrainian Drones Ignite Blaze at Russian Oil Depot

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025