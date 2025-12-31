Angie Motshekga Consoles SANDF Family as Recovered Remains End Search

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga, has extended her condolences and support to the family of the late Corporal T.J. Motsamai, who died during a recent SANDF internal deployment operation. The Minister’s visit on Tuesday formed part of a broader effort to provide reassurance to both the bereaved family and troops serving under difficult and dangerous conditions.

Minister Motshekga was joined by senior military leadership, including the SANDF Surgeon General and Chief of the SA Military Health Service, Lt Gen (Dr) Peter Maphaha, and the General Officer Commanding Joint Operations Headquarters, Maj Gen Godfrey Thulare, along with other high-ranking officials. Their presence underscored the seriousness with which the department is treating the incident and the importance of supporting soldiers performing critical duties.

The visit follows a tragic event at Macadamia, where SANDF Military Police were conducting routine patrols under Operation CORONA, a long-running border safeguarding mission. The patrol vehicle attempted to cross a river swollen by heavy rains, resulting in two officers being swept away by strong currents. One body was found shortly afterwards, while search efforts continued for the second missing member.

The Department of Defence confirmed that the Minister’s engagement with the family focused not only on conveying condolences but also on assuring them of the SANDF’s ongoing commitment to providing all necessary support, including counselling, administrative assistance, and the completion of all formal military procedures related to the loss.

During her visit to deployed forces in the area, Minister Motshekga commended soldiers for their resilience in challenging operational environments. She emphasised the vital role they play in safeguarding the Republic and acknowledged the emotional toll that such incidents can have on personnel.

Meanwhile, the South African Police Service reported that human remains believed to belong to the missing SANDF member were recovered on Monday in the Komati River near Komatipoort. Forensic confirmation is underway, and the SANDF has indicated that the family will be informed as soon as verification is complete.

The Department reiterated its commitment to supporting all families affected by line-of-duty tragedies and pledged to review operational safety in high-risk weather conditions to prevent similar incidents in future.