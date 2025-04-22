Harvard Battles Federal Funding Freeze Over Ideological Demands

In a bold legal move, Harvard University filed a lawsuit on Monday to prevent President Donald Trump's administration from freezing billions of dollars in federal funding. The institution claims the White House's demands threaten its academic independence.

According to the lawsuit filed in Boston, Trump's administration attempts to control Harvard's decision-making by withholding federal funds. The university argues these actions infringe on its First Amendment rights to free speech.

Since taking office, Trump has scrutinized top universities for alleged mishandling of pro-Palestinian protests deemed antisemitic. Harvard, the first to respond legally to such pressure, faces a freeze on $2.3 billion in funding and potential tax status changes. University President Alan Garber stresses Harvard's commitment to anti-discrimination laws amid these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)