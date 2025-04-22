Left Menu

Businessman Duped: Rs 77 Lakh Garment Investment Scam in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against two women for allegedly cheating a businessman of Rs 77 lakh by promising high returns in a garment business investment. The incident occurred between October 2023 and April 2025, and the police have invoked sections 420 and 406 of the IPC to investigate the case.

Updated: 22-04-2025 09:17 IST
The Navi Mumbai police have launched an investigation into an alleged scam involving two women who are accused of cheating a 34-year-old businessman of Rs 77 lakh.

The complaint, filed at the Nhava Sheva police station, claims that the fraud took place between October 2023 and April 2025, centering around promises of high returns from a garment business investment. The women reportedly convinced the businessman to invest Rs 77 lakh, promising lucrative returns.

However, when the women failed to return the investment or provide any profits, the businessman realized he had been swindled and reported the scam to authorities. The police have charged the accused under sections 420 and 406 of the Indian Penal Code, with investigations currently underway.

