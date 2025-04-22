Govt Launches Draft NZSL Strategy to Strengthen Support for Deaf Community

The New Zealand Government has taken a significant step toward enhancing the rights and inclusion of the Deaf community with the public release of a draft New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL) Strategy for consultation. The announcement, made by Disability Issues Minister Louise Upston, underscores the Government's commitment to ensuring that NZSL users receive equitable access to public services and that the language continues to thrive as a cultural and communicative pillar of New Zealand society.

Recognising NZSL as a Cornerstone of Accessibility and Identity

NZSL, which was made an official language of New Zealand in 2006, is the first language for many Deaf New Zealanders. Despite this recognition, challenges persist in terms of accessibility to essential public services, information, and events. The new strategy aims to tackle these barriers by setting a roadmap for action over the next five years.

Minister Upston emphasized the importance of reaffirming NZSL's official status through practical implementation. “NZSL is an official language of New Zealand and the first language for many Deaf New Zealanders. Unfortunately, Deaf people are not always able to access public services or community events using NZSL,” she said.

Five-Year Roadmap Guided by NZSL Board

The NZSL Strategy will guide the work of the NZSL Board, the body tasked with promoting and preserving NZSL. According to Upston, this draft presents a “fresh look at what needs to be done to ensure all New Zealanders can use, support and value NZSL.” The document outlines strategic priorities aimed at:

Improving access to services and information in NZSL

Increasing the number of fluent NZSL users

Raising awareness and appreciation of NZSL as part of New Zealand’s cultural identity

Future-proofing NZSL for coming generations

The board’s focus is on collaboration with stakeholders from across the Deaf community, public sector, and education to ensure sustainable outcomes.

Census Data Underscores Growing NZSL Usage

Recent insights from Census 2023 highlight the increasing relevance of NZSL in New Zealand society. Approximately 25,000 people reported using NZSL, a notable rise since the 2013 Census. Moreover, about 5,700 people identified as being completely deaf, reinforcing the urgency of ensuring full linguistic inclusion.

This growing number signals not only a rising need for NZSL-accessible services but also a greater recognition of NZSL as a living language that deserves investment and protection.

Government’s Broader Commitment to Inclusion

The release of the draft strategy is part of the Government’s broader vision for inclusive, equitable public services. “The Government is committed to better public services and delivering services and supports that meet the needs of the Deaf community,” Upston affirmed.

She also acknowledged the tireless efforts of the NZSL Board, commending their dedication to ensuring the strategy is both visionary and grounded in practical needs. “I acknowledge the work of the Board to ensure that NZSL goes further and is futureproofed as a strong, vibrant language recognised and embraced by Kiwis,” she added.

Public Consultation: Open Until 2 June 2025

The Government is now seeking feedback from individuals, organisations, and the Deaf community on the draft strategy. Public consultation will run until 2 June 2025, providing an opportunity for people to shape the final version before it is submitted to Cabinet for approval later this year.

How to Participate and Learn More

NZSL translation of the media release is available here: Watch on YouTube

Full draft strategy and consultation details can be found on the NZSL Board’s official website: Visit NZSL Strategy Page

As New Zealand strives for a more inclusive future, the draft NZSL Strategy represents not only a policy initiative but a commitment to linguistic human rights and cultural belonging for the Deaf community.