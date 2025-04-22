West Coast Mining Protests Slammed by Minister as Reckless and Disrespectful

In a strongly worded rebuke, New Zealand’s Resources Minister Shane Jones has condemned anti-mining protesters who have been camping near a West Coast mining site, describing their actions as reckless, disrespectful, and detrimental to the very fabric of local communities that rely heavily on the industry.

Speaking amidst escalating tensions over a mining project operated by Bathurst Resources, Jones criticized what he called “blow-ins” — individuals from outside the region — for interfering with a legitimate, lawful operation and jeopardizing both their own safety and that of others. The protests, he said, not only strain law enforcement resources but also demonstrate a deep lack of awareness about New Zealand’s current economic and energy challenges.

Defending an Industry Under Scrutiny

Jones emphasized the crucial role mining plays in sustaining the West Coast economy and supporting the nation’s energy needs. “Mining brings in millions of dollars in royalties, as well as wages and infrastructure investment,” he stated. “It’s a vital industry with a proud history, particularly on the West Coast. To vilify those who work in it is to insult the entire region.”

He pointed out that hundreds of families depend on mining for their livelihood, and described the protesters’ presence as tone-deaf, especially as the country prepares for a tough winter marked by economic uncertainty and soaring power prices. “We’re relying on a stockpile of 1.2 million tonnes of coal to keep the lights on. Where do these activists think it comes from if not from the mines?”

Public Safety Concerns Raised

Adding to the controversy, Jones highlighted the dangers posed by the protesters’ presence near industrial operations. Reports indicate that among the group was an eight-month-old child — a fact that drew particular ire from the minister.

“These protestors are not only putting themselves at risk but also wasting the time and resources of Police and emergency services who should be focusing on genuine public needs,” he argued.

Criticism of Wellington Protest Plans

Further frustration was evident as Jones addressed plans by activists to demonstrate outside the Wellington office of Bathurst Resources. He decried the move as intimidation, warning that it unfairly targets everyday workers who are uninvolved in corporate decision-making.

“All you’re doing is preventing decent people from getting to work and feeding their families,” Jones said. “You are not striking at the heart of the company. You are creating fear and disruption for ordinary Kiwis.”

Support for Fast-Track Approvals and Legal Processes

The Minister reiterated his backing for the legal framework that enables companies to pursue fast-track environmental approvals for infrastructure and resource projects. Passed by the New Zealand Parliament, this legislation is intended to balance economic development with environmental oversight.

“I’m confident in the system’s robustness,” Jones said. “There are appropriate guardrails in place to ensure environmental and conservation laws are upheld. These protesters should recognize and respect that process.”

Divided Public Opinion

The protests have sparked mixed reactions across the country. Environmental groups argue that coal mining is a regressive step in an era where renewable energy should be prioritized. However, local community leaders on the West Coast have echoed Jones’s sentiments, underscoring the importance of mining to regional prosperity and warning against “outsiders” disrupting local affairs.

As the situation unfolds, the debate over how New Zealand balances economic necessity with environmental stewardship continues to intensify — with the West Coast now a flashpoint in a national conversation.