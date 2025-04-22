Vietnam's Crackdown on Transhipment Fraud

Vietnam's trade ministry has taken a significant step to curb illegal transhipment activities intended to evade U.S. tariffs. A directive issued on April 15 targets trade fraud, identifying it as a growing concern amid escalating trade tensions.

The directive does not explicitly identify countries of origin for potential transhipments. Nonetheless, it highlights the nearly 40% import share from China, a nation the U.S. suspects of leveraging Vietnam as a transhipment hub.

The initiative arrives amid fears that U.S. reciprocal tariffs, postponed until July, might harm Vietnam's export-reliant economy. New regulations focus on verifying the origin of imported goods, especially amid China's strengthening bilateral agreements with Vietnam.

(With inputs from agencies.)