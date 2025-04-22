Left Menu

Vietnam's Crackdown on Transhipment Fraud

Vietnam's trade ministry has issued a directive to combat illegal transhipment practices to the U.S., aiming to evade hefty tariffs. The move follows tensions over allegations of China using Vietnam to bypass duties. The directive calls for stringent inspections to verify goods' origins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 10:48 IST
Vietnam's Crackdown on Transhipment Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Vietnam's trade ministry has taken a significant step to curb illegal transhipment activities intended to evade U.S. tariffs. A directive issued on April 15 targets trade fraud, identifying it as a growing concern amid escalating trade tensions.

The directive does not explicitly identify countries of origin for potential transhipments. Nonetheless, it highlights the nearly 40% import share from China, a nation the U.S. suspects of leveraging Vietnam as a transhipment hub.

The initiative arrives amid fears that U.S. reciprocal tariffs, postponed until July, might harm Vietnam's export-reliant economy. New regulations focus on verifying the origin of imported goods, especially amid China's strengthening bilateral agreements with Vietnam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security

US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Secur...

 India
2
Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

 India
3
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025