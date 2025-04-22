Over 5,000 Unite in Patriotic Spirit at Soldierathon 2025: Honouring Armed Forces Heroes

On April 20, 2025, the Army Hospital (Research & Referral), New Delhi, witnessed an extraordinary gathering of over 5,000 participants at the first edition of Soldierathon 2025 – ‘Run for Soldiers and Run with Soldiers’, an emotionally charged event dedicated to the valor, sacrifice, and resilience of India’s Armed Forces. The event was jointly organised by Army Hospital (R&R) and Fitistan – Ek Fit Bharat, symbolising a powerful union of military and civilian spirit in a celebration of unity, national pride, and fitness.

Three Races, One Purpose: A Tribute to India’s Bravehearts

The event was carefully structured to include participants across age groups and fitness levels through three inclusive race categories:

10 km Timed Run: A competitive race attracting seasoned runners and fitness aficionados who ran with purpose and pride, side-by-side with Indian soldiers.

5 km Fun Run: Designed for casual runners and families, this segment reflected the lighter, joyous spirit of community and celebration.

3 km Walk: Focused on accessibility and inclusivity, this category encouraged participation from senior citizens, children, and those wishing to show their solidarity at a relaxed pace.

The event's design allowed runners to interact closely with Indian Army soldiers, creating unforgettable moments of inspiration and gratitude.

Distinguished Leaders Flag Off the Event

Soldierathon 2025 was officially flagged off in an inspiring ceremony by Governor of Mizoram, General (Dr) VK Singh (Retd). He was joined by a formidable group of distinguished guests, including:

Chief of the Naval Staff

Vice Chief of the Army Staff

Director General Armed Forces Medical Services

General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area

Director Generals of Medical Services (Navy and Air Force)

Commandant, Army Hospital (R&R)

The presence of these high-ranking officials, many of whom are decorated war veterans, added solemnity and honour to the occasion, underscoring the military’s enduring bond with the people it serves.

Fostering Patriotism and Purpose Beyond the Track

While the spirit of competition and fitness permeated the event, Soldierathon had a deeper and more meaningful goal—raising funds for the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre (PRC) in Kirkee, Pune. The PRC is a lifeline for soldiers who have sustained severe spinal injuries while serving the nation. It provides medical treatment, physical and psychological therapy, vocational training, and support systems to help these brave individuals rebuild their lives.

All proceeds from the event will go toward enhancing the services and facilities at PRC, a gesture that reflects the nation’s gratitude and responsibility towards its wounded heroes.

A Day of Unity, Gratitude, and National Pride

Participants from all walks of life—armed forces personnel, veterans, civilians, school and college students, and fitness enthusiasts—ran, walked, and cheered together in what turned out to be a massive show of solidarity. Tricolours waved high, faces beamed with pride, and chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” echoed across the venue.

Patriotic music, live performances, motivational speeches, and heartfelt tributes created an atmosphere charged with emotion and reverence. For many, it was more than a run—it was a reminder of the sacrifices made by those in uniform and an opportunity to express gratitude in action.

Legacy in the Making: Soldierathon to Become an Annual Tradition

Given the overwhelming success and positive impact of Soldierathon 2025, organisers hinted at the possibility of making it an annual event, extending its reach to other cities across India. It marks not just a celebration of fitness, but a movement to foster civic-military unity, raise awareness for veteran care, and promote a sense of national duty among citizens.

As the sun set on this landmark day, the resounding message was clear: India runs for its soldiers—and always will.