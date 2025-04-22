China's Tactical Move: Monitoring Myanmar's Peace Process

China has deployed a team to Myanmar to oversee a ceasefire it helped establish between the ruling military and a key rebel group. This move highlights China's increasing involvement in Myanmar's turbulent civil war, as confirmed by China's foreign ministry on Tuesday.

Since the military's 2021 coup ousted a civilian government, Myanmar has been mired in conflict. Among the rebel forces against the junta, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, largely composed of ethnic Chinese, captured a major military base in Lashio last year. Following negotiations in China's Kunming, both parties inked a formal ceasefire in January.

The ceasefire agreement, separate from ASEAN's broader ceasefire efforts for humanitarian aid, was reaffirmed as junta officials began returning to Lashio. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun reiterated China's commitment to fostering peace through continued talks in Kunming.

