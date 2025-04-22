Left Menu

Security Measures Simplified: Atishi's Security Downgraded to 'Y' Category

The Ministry of Home Affairs has reduced Atishi's security cover from 'Z' to 'Y' category following a review that found no significant threats. The downgrade includes changes in personnel and removal of privileges. The decision aligns with the periodic threat assessments by central intelligence and security agencies.

In a recent directive, the Ministry of Home Affairs has mandated the Delhi Police to downgrade the security cover for former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi from 'Z' to 'Y' category. This decision comes after central security agencies conducted a routine assessment of Atishi's threat perception and determined there were no substantive threats to merit continuing 'Z' category protection, according to police sources.

A police official indicated that following the request for guidance on Atishi's security status, the Ministry initially hesitated to alter any arrangements in place for party leaders, including AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. However, it later advised the scaling down of Atishi's protection level to 'Y' category.

The revised 'Y' category security protocol now includes approximately 12 personnel, featuring two commandos from the Delhi Police, marking the removal of certain benefits such as a pilot vehicle. Previous recommendations in March suggested withdrawing similar security for other AAP leaders, reinforcing the systematic process of security evaluation based on MHA directives.

