Customs Foil Smuggling Attempt of 96,000 Euros at IGI Airport

Two men were apprehended at the Indira Gandhi International Airport while attempting to smuggle 96,000 Euros, valued at Rs 91 lakh, to Bangkok. Customs officials discovered the concealed cash during personal and baggage checks, leading to admissions by the suspects.

Updated: 22-04-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 14:24 IST
Authorities at the Indira Gandhi International Airport successfully thwarted a smuggling operation involving a significant amount of foreign currency. Two men, poised to travel to Bangkok, were stopped by customs officials, prompting a thorough investigation.

The customs department confirmed that during personal and baggage checks, officials unearthed 96,000 Euros, equivalent to Rs 91.72 lakh, hidden by the passengers. The seized currency was intended to be illicitly transferred out of the country, and both suspects confessed to their smuggling intentions following interrogation.

The incident highlights the ongoing battle against international currency smuggling and the vigilance of customs officials in safeguarding the nation's financial security. This case adds to the growing list of attempts thwarted by airport security to combat illegal financial operations.

