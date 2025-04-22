Honor Restored: Kalpana Pawar Steps Up as Deputy Superintendent

The Maharashtra government has appointed Kalpana Pawar, widow of martyred police constable Ambadas Pawar, as a probationary Deputy Superintendent of Police, marking a poignant tribute to a brave heart lost in the 26/11 terror attacks.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a move Kalpana believes serves as a testament to the administration's commitment to justice and honoring the sacrifice of those who dedicate their lives to the nation.

Ambadas Pawar, awarded the police medal for gallantry, heroically took action during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, sacrificing his life after confronting terrorists at the CSMT. The tragic event claimed 166 lives, underscoring the enduring significance of his valor.

(With inputs from agencies.)