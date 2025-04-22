Left Menu

Honor Restored: Kalpana Pawar Steps Up as Deputy Superintendent

The Maharashtra government has appointed Kalpana Pawar, widow of 26/11 martyr Ambadas Pawar, as a probationary Deputy Superintendent of Police. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement, which Kalpana sees as justice and an opportunity to serve. Her husband was a hero during the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 16:11 IST
Honor Restored: Kalpana Pawar Steps Up as Deputy Superintendent
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has appointed Kalpana Pawar, widow of martyred police constable Ambadas Pawar, as a probationary Deputy Superintendent of Police, marking a poignant tribute to a brave heart lost in the 26/11 terror attacks.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a move Kalpana believes serves as a testament to the administration's commitment to justice and honoring the sacrifice of those who dedicate their lives to the nation.

Ambadas Pawar, awarded the police medal for gallantry, heroically took action during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, sacrificing his life after confronting terrorists at the CSMT. The tragic event claimed 166 lives, underscoring the enduring significance of his valor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025