Delhi's Desilting Drive: Boosting Water Capacity at Wazirabad Pond

The Delhi Jal Board is enhancing water production in Delhi by increasing the Wazirabad pond's storage capacity. A Rs 25 crore project will desilt the pond, increasing its capacity by 100 MGD. This initiative is essential to meet the city's water demand of 1,290 MGD compared to the current 990-1,000 MGD.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 16:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance water availability, the Delhi Jal Board has commenced a desilting project at the Wazirabad pond to boost its storage capacity in an effort to meet the city's rising water demand.

Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma recently inspected the Wazirabad water treatment plant, confirming a project worth Rs 25 crore to remove substantial silt deposits that restrict water storage.

The initiative aims to elevate the storage capacity significantly, addressing the gap between current supply and the growing needs of the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

