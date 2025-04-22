Delhi's Desilting Drive: Boosting Water Capacity at Wazirabad Pond

In a bid to enhance water availability, the Delhi Jal Board has commenced a desilting project at the Wazirabad pond to boost its storage capacity in an effort to meet the city's rising water demand.

Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma recently inspected the Wazirabad water treatment plant, confirming a project worth Rs 25 crore to remove substantial silt deposits that restrict water storage.

The initiative aims to elevate the storage capacity significantly, addressing the gap between current supply and the growing needs of the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)