Left Menu

Illegal Firecracker Storage Sparks Tragedy in Loni

A fire in a Loni residential building led to the death of one embroidery worker and severe injuries to two others. Firecrackers, stored illegally, ignited the blaze. Local residents extinguished the flames before authorities arrived. The house owner has been detained for questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 22-04-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 17:02 IST
Illegal Firecracker Storage Sparks Tragedy in Loni
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal fire erupted in a three-storey residential building in Loni's Shanti Nagar Colony, resulting in the death of an embroidery worker and leaving two others critically injured, according to local authorities.

The blaze broke out around 10 pm on the first floor where firecrackers were improperly stored, raising concerns over safety violations. The deceased has been identified as Mushir alias Rehan, a 24-year-old resident of Nayi Basti.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Ajay Kumar Singh confirmed the identities of the injured as Mohammad Shad and Sarfaraz, who are currently being treated at GTB Hospital. Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal noted local residents managed to contain the fire using submersible pumps before fire services arrived.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025