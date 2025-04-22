Illegal Firecracker Storage Sparks Tragedy in Loni

A fatal fire erupted in a three-storey residential building in Loni's Shanti Nagar Colony, resulting in the death of an embroidery worker and leaving two others critically injured, according to local authorities.

The blaze broke out around 10 pm on the first floor where firecrackers were improperly stored, raising concerns over safety violations. The deceased has been identified as Mushir alias Rehan, a 24-year-old resident of Nayi Basti.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Ajay Kumar Singh confirmed the identities of the injured as Mohammad Shad and Sarfaraz, who are currently being treated at GTB Hospital. Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal noted local residents managed to contain the fire using submersible pumps before fire services arrived.

(With inputs from agencies.)