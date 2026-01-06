Tensions Escalate Near Aden Presidential Palace Amid Yemen Power Struggle

Gunfire echoed near the Al-Maashiq presidential palace in Aden, Yemen, on Tuesday as anti-aircraft guns attempted to neutralize unidentified drones, according to witnesses.

This incident occurs as the Southern Transitional Council, backed by the UAE and controlling Aden, remains at odds with the Saudi-supported Yemen government over territorial control.

The conflict is drawing a wedge between UAE and Saudi Arabia, complicating their united front against the Iran-backed Houthis, who dominate northern Yemen after seizing Sanaa in 2014.