Tensions Escalate Near Aden Presidential Palace Amid Yemen Power Struggle

Gunfire erupted near the Al-Maashiq presidential palace in Aden, Yemen, amidst rising tensions between UAE-backed separatists and the Saudi-supported government. Attempts to target drones heightened insecurity. The conflict strains UAE-Saudi relations and disrupts the coalition's mission against the Houthis, who control major areas in Yemen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 22:31 IST
Gunfire echoed near the Al-Maashiq presidential palace in Aden, Yemen, on Tuesday as anti-aircraft guns attempted to neutralize unidentified drones, according to witnesses.

This incident occurs as the Southern Transitional Council, backed by the UAE and controlling Aden, remains at odds with the Saudi-supported Yemen government over territorial control.

The conflict is drawing a wedge between UAE and Saudi Arabia, complicating their united front against the Iran-backed Houthis, who dominate northern Yemen after seizing Sanaa in 2014.

