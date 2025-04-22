Centre Urges States to Safeguard Workers from Intense Heatwave Hazards

In light of the rising frequency and intensity of heatwaves across India, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has issued a strong advisory to all States and Union Territories, urging immediate and coordinated action to mitigate the adverse effects of extreme heat on workers, especially those engaged in high-risk, outdoor, and manual labour sectors.

The directive, communicated through a formal letter by the Secretary of the Ministry to the Chief Secretaries and Administrators of all States and UTs, outlines a comprehensive set of measures to safeguard the health, safety, and productivity of workers during peak summer conditions. The Ministry stressed the critical need for timely and effective interventions, especially as temperatures are expected to surge in the coming weeks.

Coordinated Multi-Sectoral Measures Recommended

The advisory calls for a multi-sectoral and decentralized approach involving government agencies, employers, industrial units, and construction companies. Key preventive strategies outlined in the letter include:

Rescheduling of Working Hours: Employers are encouraged to revise work schedules, avoiding outdoor or strenuous work during the hottest hours of the day—typically between 12 noon to 4 p.m.

Drinking Water and Hydration: Adequate supply of clean and cool drinking water at all workplaces is mandatory, along with the provision of Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS) to prevent dehydration.

Cooling and Rest Zones: The establishment of shaded rest areas and ventilated workspaces is strongly emphasized, especially in sectors like construction, mining, and industrial manufacturing.

Health Surveillance: Employers are advised to conduct regular health screenings and to equip workplaces with first-aid kits, ice packs, and emergency protocols for treating heat stress or stroke.

Awareness and Training: Large-scale awareness campaigns are to be rolled out through labour chowks, posters, banners, and public address systems, aiming to educate workers on heatwave symptoms, precautions, and response.

Sector-Specific Guidelines: Construction, Mines, and Brick Kilns

Recognizing the vulnerability of workers in outdoor-intensive sectors, the Ministry has provided specific guidance for mine and factory managements, which includes:

Allowing flexible work schedules and slower work paces during extreme heat days.

Mandating two-person crews for high-risk operations to ensure emergency response.

Ensuring mechanical ventilation systems are operational in underground mines to prevent heat accumulation.

Brick kilns and construction sites are to be prioritized for targeted interventions due to their high exposure to open-air heat and fire-based processes.

National Institutions Mobilized for Implementation

To bolster the campaign, the Ministry has mobilized its key organizations and institutions such as:

Directorate General of Labour Welfare (DGLW)

Chief Labour Commissioner (CLC)

V.V. Giri National Labour Institute (VVGNLI)

Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC)

Directorate General Factory Advice Service & Labour Institutes (DGFASLI)

Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS)

Dattopant Thengadi National Board for Workers Education and Development (DTNBWED)

These bodies have been instructed to integrate heatwave awareness modules into their ongoing training and capacity-building programmes. Moreover, ESIC hospitals and DGLW dispensaries have been directed to set up dedicated help desks to treat heat-related ailments and maintain an adequate stock of cooling and emergency medical supplies.

A Call for Unified Vigilance

The Ministry’s initiative underscores a growing recognition of climate-related occupational hazards in India. With predictions indicating longer and more severe heatwave seasons due to climate change, the government’s approach represents a crucial step towards resilient workforce management.

Employers, state officials, and workers’ organizations are being called upon to work hand-in-hand to translate this advisory into effective ground-level action. The overarching goal: Zero casualties and reduced health risks among India’s vast working population.

This proactive approach signals a significant policy shift—placing worker welfare and climate adaptation firmly at the center of India’s labour governance framework.