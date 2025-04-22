Left Menu

Tragic Clash: Teen Stabs Youth in Drug Dispute

A 17-year-old allegedly stabbed a 22-year-old named Sajan to death in Delhi's Shahdara area after a drug-related dispute. The incident was reported to the police on Monday night. The accused, identified as Rohit, was arrested after police reviewed CCTV footage and local intelligence reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:54 IST
Tragic Clash: Teen Stabs Youth in Drug Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A deadly altercation in Delhi's Shahdara district has resulted in the death of a 22-year-old youth. The incident unfolded on Monday night when a teenager, allegedly in search of drugs, fatally stabbed the victim after being refused.

The victim, Sajan, a resident of Rashid Market, was discovered lying in a pool of blood in Ganesh Park, as reported by DCP Prashant Gautam. Despite immediate medical intervention at Hedgewar Hospital, Sajan was declared dead on arrival.

Through the swift analysis of CCTV footage and local intelligence, police apprehended the suspect, 17-year-old Rohit. Initially claiming self-defense, Rohit allegedly used the victim's own knife to inflict multiple stab wounds. Authorities are investigating further to determine if others were involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025