Tragic Clash: Teen Stabs Youth in Drug Dispute

A deadly altercation in Delhi's Shahdara district has resulted in the death of a 22-year-old youth. The incident unfolded on Monday night when a teenager, allegedly in search of drugs, fatally stabbed the victim after being refused.

The victim, Sajan, a resident of Rashid Market, was discovered lying in a pool of blood in Ganesh Park, as reported by DCP Prashant Gautam. Despite immediate medical intervention at Hedgewar Hospital, Sajan was declared dead on arrival.

Through the swift analysis of CCTV footage and local intelligence, police apprehended the suspect, 17-year-old Rohit. Initially claiming self-defense, Rohit allegedly used the victim's own knife to inflict multiple stab wounds. Authorities are investigating further to determine if others were involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)