Left Menu

Mystery in Delhi: Bail Granted Despite Unidentified Victim

The Delhi High Court granted bail to Manjeet Karketta, held for seven years on a murder charge, due to the mysterious nature of the case where the victim's identity remains unknown. Despite police evidence, the court prioritized liberty due to insufficient identification of the deceased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:55 IST
Mystery in Delhi: Bail Granted Despite Unidentified Victim
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unusual decision, the Delhi High Court has granted bail to a man charged with murder amid ongoing uncertainties surrounding the victim's identity. Manjeet Karketta, accused of a gruesome murder in 2018, spent nearly seven years incarcerated while the case's investigation left many questions unanswered.

Justice Girish Kathpalia expressed astonishment over the investigation's shortcomings, emphasizing that the deceased's identity remains undetermined. The court noted that the 'last seen' theory involved an individual found alive, further complicating the case.

While the prosecution pointed to evidence linking Karketta to the crime scene, the defense challenged it, citing cellular data's imprecision. Ultimately, the court prioritized the accused's liberty, ordering his release with bail set at Rs 10,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025