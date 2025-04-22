Mystery in Delhi: Bail Granted Despite Unidentified Victim
The Delhi High Court granted bail to Manjeet Karketta, held for seven years on a murder charge, due to the mysterious nature of the case where the victim's identity remains unknown. Despite police evidence, the court prioritized liberty due to insufficient identification of the deceased.
In an unusual decision, the Delhi High Court has granted bail to a man charged with murder amid ongoing uncertainties surrounding the victim's identity. Manjeet Karketta, accused of a gruesome murder in 2018, spent nearly seven years incarcerated while the case's investigation left many questions unanswered.
Justice Girish Kathpalia expressed astonishment over the investigation's shortcomings, emphasizing that the deceased's identity remains undetermined. The court noted that the 'last seen' theory involved an individual found alive, further complicating the case.
While the prosecution pointed to evidence linking Karketta to the crime scene, the defense challenged it, citing cellular data's imprecision. Ultimately, the court prioritized the accused's liberty, ordering his release with bail set at Rs 10,000.
(With inputs from agencies.)
