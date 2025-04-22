Tragedy Strikes: Mother and Son Electrocuted in Kalahandi
A mother and her son were tragically electrocuted in Odisha's Kalahandi district while attempting to dry clothes. Sunafulla Suna, 64, and her son Rabi Suna, 35, died instantly when they came in contact with a live wire. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:58 IST
A tragic incident in Odisha's Kalahandi district claimed the lives of a woman and her son on Tuesday afternoon, according to police reports.
The event unfolded in Dungarpada, Turchi village, when Sunafulla Suna, 64, inadvertently touched a live electrical wire while drying clothes. Her attempt to rescue her was tragically unsuccessful, resulting in both mother and son perishing on the spot.
The authorities have registered a case, and a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances of the fatal accident is currently underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
