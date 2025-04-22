Tragedy Strikes: Mother and Son Electrocuted in Kalahandi

A tragic incident in Odisha's Kalahandi district claimed the lives of a woman and her son on Tuesday afternoon, according to police reports.

The event unfolded in Dungarpada, Turchi village, when Sunafulla Suna, 64, inadvertently touched a live electrical wire while drying clothes. Her attempt to rescue her was tragically unsuccessful, resulting in both mother and son perishing on the spot.

The authorities have registered a case, and a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances of the fatal accident is currently underway.

