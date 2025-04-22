Left Menu

High Court Forms Panel for Airport Accessibility Issues

The Bombay High Court appointed a special committee to address issues faced by senior citizens and specially-abled persons at airports. Led by former judge Goda Raghuram, the panel's recommendations will guide the DGCA in improving facilities like wheelchairs, aiming for better accessibility and convenience.

The Bombay High Court has taken a significant step towards improving accessibility for senior citizens and specially-abled individuals at airports by appointing a three-member special committee. This move aims to thoroughly examine the challenges faced by these groups and suggest improvements.

Leading the committee is former Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge Goda Raghuram, with consumer activist Shirish Deshpande and a representative from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also on board. Their role involves providing recommendations on enhancing airport facilities, including wheelchairs, for the benefit of those requiring mobility assistance.

This committee formation arises from separate petitions filed due to inadequate facilities at Mumbai International Airport, notably the lack of mobility aids like wheelchairs. While the court emphasized the committee's advisory nature, it also stressed the importance of the DGCA considering its recommendations seriously. The case will be reviewed further on June 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

