Tragedy Strikes: Sisters Lost to Pond Drowning in Bilaspur

In a tragic incident in Bilaspur's Girdhauna village, two young sisters aged 13 and 11, met an untimely demise due to drowning, as confirmed by local police on Tuesday.

The ill-fated incident unfolded under the Sakri police station limits early in the morning. The sisters, identified as Chandani Jaiswal and Parvati, had gone to the pond with their grandmother for bathing.

While the grandmother returned home after completing her chores, the girls decided to stay back, leading to the unfortunate tragedy. When they failed to return, family members initiated a search culminating in the discovery of their bodies in the pond. Authorities have registered a case and commenced investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)