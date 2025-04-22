Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Sisters Lost to Pond Drowning in Bilaspur

Two young sisters, aged 13 and 11, tragically drowned in a pond located in the Girdhauna village, Bilaspur district, Chhattisgarh, after remaining behind while their grandmother left. A search later recovered their bodies. Local police have registered a case as the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 22-04-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 20:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Bilaspur's Girdhauna village, two young sisters aged 13 and 11, met an untimely demise due to drowning, as confirmed by local police on Tuesday.

The ill-fated incident unfolded under the Sakri police station limits early in the morning. The sisters, identified as Chandani Jaiswal and Parvati, had gone to the pond with their grandmother for bathing.

While the grandmother returned home after completing her chores, the girls decided to stay back, leading to the unfortunate tragedy. When they failed to return, family members initiated a search culminating in the discovery of their bodies in the pond. Authorities have registered a case and commenced investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

