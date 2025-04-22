Explosive Incident at Russian Military Unit Sparks Evacuation

A fire broke out at a Russian military unit in the Vladimir region, reportedly due to a breach in safety requirements, according to the defense ministry. Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties, despite the severity of the incident, which caused ammunition to detonate.

A powerful explosion occurred near a town in the Vladimir region, home to a weapons arsenal, according to local media and Telegram channels closely monitoring Russia's security services. The explosion resulted in the evacuation of several neighboring villages as a precautionary measure.

The RIA state news agency reported the event, citing the ministry's statement. The incident underscores the importance of maintaining strict safety standards at military installations to prevent such occurrences.

