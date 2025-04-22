Left Menu

Explosive Incident at Russian Military Unit Sparks Evacuation

A fire at a military unit in Russia's Vladimir region, attributed to a breach in safety protocols, led to ammunition explosions and the evacuation of nearby villages. The Russian defense ministry reported no casualties from the incident, which was extensively covered by local media.

Updated: 22-04-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 20:51 IST
A fire broke out at a Russian military unit in the Vladimir region, reportedly due to a breach in safety requirements, according to the defense ministry. Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties, despite the severity of the incident, which caused ammunition to detonate.

A powerful explosion occurred near a town in the Vladimir region, home to a weapons arsenal, according to local media and Telegram channels closely monitoring Russia's security services. The explosion resulted in the evacuation of several neighboring villages as a precautionary measure.

The RIA state news agency reported the event, citing the ministry's statement. The incident underscores the importance of maintaining strict safety standards at military installations to prevent such occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

