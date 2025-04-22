Left Menu

BRS Leader Faces Forgery Charges Over Citizenship Controversy

BRS leader Chennamaneni Ramesh is embroiled in a legal controversy after the Telangana CID registered a forgery case against him. Accusations include misrepresenting his German citizenship to obtain Indian citizenship. The case has political implications, with Ramesh facing fines and a challenge from competing MLA Adi Srinivas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-04-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 21:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana CID has launched a forgery case against BRS leader Chennamaneni Ramesh following a High Court ruling declaring him a German citizen last year. The complaint, initiated by Congress MLA Adi Srinivas, alleges Ramesh misrepresented his citizenship status to deceive authorities and voters alike.

Details of the case indicate that Ramesh had obtained Indian citizenship in 2009 by allegedly falsifying his residency details, despite maintaining German citizenship. This controversy has seen him engaged in a lengthy legal battle, with the High Court upholding a Union Home Ministry order to revoke his Indian citizenship in 2019.

As part of a significant legal outcome, the High Court fined Ramesh Rs 30 lakh for his actions, a sum partially awarded to Srinivas. The repercussions of this case cast a shadow on Ramesh's political career, as further investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

