BRS Leader Faces Forgery Charges Over Citizenship Controversy

The Telangana CID has launched a forgery case against BRS leader Chennamaneni Ramesh following a High Court ruling declaring him a German citizen last year. The complaint, initiated by Congress MLA Adi Srinivas, alleges Ramesh misrepresented his citizenship status to deceive authorities and voters alike.

Details of the case indicate that Ramesh had obtained Indian citizenship in 2009 by allegedly falsifying his residency details, despite maintaining German citizenship. This controversy has seen him engaged in a lengthy legal battle, with the High Court upholding a Union Home Ministry order to revoke his Indian citizenship in 2019.

As part of a significant legal outcome, the High Court fined Ramesh Rs 30 lakh for his actions, a sum partially awarded to Srinivas. The repercussions of this case cast a shadow on Ramesh's political career, as further investigations proceed.

