Naidu's Strategic Push for Andhra Pradesh's Growth

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu convened with key Union ministers on Tuesday to discuss pivotal state projects and issues impacting Andhra Pradesh. Among the key discussions were the ambitious Polavaram-Banakacharla linkage project and the establishment of a separate high court bench in Kurnool to tackle legal backlogs.

Naidu's itinerary included meetings with Home Minister Amit Shah, Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. These dialogues focused on securing central support for vital projects, such as the Jal Jeevan Mission and enhanced groundwater management through the Atal Bhujal Yojana.

A critical point raised by Naidu was the significant impact of US tariffs on Andhra Pradesh's aquaculture sector. The chief minister urged intervention to protect local industries and recommended a series of diplomatic measures to address trade challenges. Additionally, Naidu pushed for the development of industrial corridors and an international airport in Amaravati to transform the region into a 'mega city.'

