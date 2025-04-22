Gujarat UCC Committee Faces Legal Challenge Over Composition

A legal challenge has been mounted against the composition of a government-formed committee in Gujarat tasked with evaluating the need for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The petition raises concerns over the absence of minority community representation, arguing it undermines the very diversity the committee should consider.

The plea, filed by Surat resident Abdul Vahab Sopariwala, stresses that the committee's current lineup violates constitutional rights, particularly Article 14, 15, and 25, which guarantee equality, non-discrimination, and religious freedom. The hearing, presided over by Justice Aniruddha P Mayee, is set for May 5, with the state's Advocate General Kamal Trivedi representing the government.

The composition issue points to broader questions of inclusivity, with the state's push for uniform personal laws facing resistance from those who fear erasure of cultural and religious identities. The petitioner calls for a reconstitution of the committee to align with India's diverse societal fabric.

