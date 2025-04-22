Prosecutors Resign Over DOJ Pressure in NYC Mayor Case
Three federal prosecutors resigned in protest, alleging the Justice Department pressured them to falsely admit wrongdoing for not dropping criminal corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Their resignation follows a letter to Reuters highlighting their concerns over improper conduct by the DOJ.
Three federal prosecutors have resigned in protest, claiming that the Justice Department exerted undue pressure on them to concede to false accusations of misconduct.
The prosecutors were handling a case involving criminal corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
According to a letter obtained by Reuters, the DOJ pushed them to drop the charges.
