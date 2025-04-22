George Kurian Inaugurates Haj 2025 Orientation for 620 Deputationists in Delhi

In a significant stride towards enhancing the logistical and humanitarian support for Indian pilgrims undertaking Haj 2025, Shri George Kurian, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, inaugurated a two-day orientation-cum-training programme for selected Haj deputationists at the SCOPE Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi, on April 22, 2025.

The training, which will continue through April 23, is aimed at preparing 620 deputationists, including 266 administrative officials and 354 medical personnel, who have been meticulously selected to assist the Consulate General of India (CGI), Jeddah, in managing the vast and intricate Haj operations in Saudi Arabia.

A Call for Commitment and Compassion

In his keynote address, Minister Kurian lauded the pivotal role that Haj deputationists play in ensuring the welfare, safety, and convenience of Indian Haj pilgrims. “You are the backbone of India’s Haj mission in Saudi Arabia. Your service is not just administrative—it’s a mission of care, commitment, and national pride,” he stated.

He urged the deputationists to discharge their duties with the highest levels of sincerity, discipline, and compassion, underlining that their performance has a direct impact on the comfort and experience of thousands of pilgrims.

Comprehensive Training Modules Rolled Out

The orientation programme has been designed to equip deputationists with comprehensive knowledge and practical insights on various aspects of the Haj pilgrimage. Key components of the training include:

Overview of Haj Operations: Deputationists are briefed about the end-to-end structure of India's Haj management in coordination with Saudi authorities.

Role and Responsibilities: Detailed sessions outline the specific duties expected from both administrative and medical deputationists during the pilgrimage.

Health and Emergency Management: Given the large-scale congregation during Haj, special emphasis is placed on medical readiness, disease prevention, and first aid.

Crowd and Disaster Management: Techniques and protocols for managing large gatherings and responding to emergencies are part of the training curriculum.

Digital Tools and Haj Suvidha App Training: With a focus on leveraging technology, deputationists are being trained in the effective use of the Haj Suvidha App for real-time information sharing and grievance redressal.

Strengthening the Haj Suvidha App: A Digital Lifeline

A key feature of the training is hands-on familiarization with the Haj Suvidha App, introduced during Haj 2024. The app emerged as a vital digital tool for Indian pilgrims, facilitating everything from logistical updates to medical support and complaint resolution.

Recognizing its success, the Ministry aims to enhance its effectiveness by ensuring that all deputationists are proficient in operating the app. Officials noted that a tech-enabled support system not only improves efficiency but also instills greater confidence among pilgrims.

India’s Largest Overseas Logistical Operation

The Indian Haj operation, coordinated annually by the Ministry of Minority Affairs in collaboration with various government agencies and the Saudi authorities, represents the largest logistical initiative managed by the Indian government beyond its borders.

Every year, tens of thousands of Indian pilgrims travel to Mecca and Medina under the Government’s supervision, necessitating a well-oiled support mechanism for accommodation, food, medical care, transportation, and real-time problem resolution. The deputation of trained personnel is central to achieving this seamless execution.

Looking Ahead to a Safe and Seamless Haj 2025

With 620 deputationists now undergoing intensive training and preparation, the Government is optimistic about ensuring a smooth and spiritually fulfilling Haj experience for Indian pilgrims in 2025.

Minister Kurian concluded his remarks with a reminder of the greater purpose: “Each pilgrim’s comfort and well-being is a reflection of your dedication. Let this training empower you to serve with heart and humility.”