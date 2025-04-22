Left Menu

Tragedy in Pahalgam: A Tale of Terror and Survival

A terrifying terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, left 26 dead. Pune businessman Santosh Jagdale was shot thrice when unable to recite a verse. His daughter, Asavari Jagdale, recounted the ordeal, as survivors await news on missing relatives amidst the chaos following the tragic event.

Terrorist Attack
  • Country:
  • India

A brutal terrorist attack unfolded in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in 26 casualties, predominantly tourists, marking one of the deadliest incidents in the region in recent years.

Santosh Jagdale, a businessman from Pune, was shot thrice when he couldn't recite an Islamic verse as demanded by the attackers. His daughter, Asavari Jagdale, recounted the harrowing episode while in shock and unclear about the fate of her father and uncle.

The family was vacationing near Baisaran Valley when the gunfire erupted, sparking chaos and confusion. Survivors, including Asavari and her mother, were evacuated, remaining fearfully uncertain about their loved ones' conditions, as authorities work to piece together the tragic events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

