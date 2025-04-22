Punjab Expands Child Care Leave to Support Single Fathers

The Punjab government has made significant amendments to its Child Care Leave (CCL) provisions, extending the benefits to single fathers, including widowers and divorcees. Announced by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, the changes reflect an effort to accommodate diverse familial needs and support parents of children with severe disabilities.

Previously available only to female government employees with children under 18, the CCL policy now recognizes the unique challenges single fathers face. The upper age limit has also been relaxed for parents of children with 40 percent or more severe disabilities. This has a substantial impact on families dealing with conditions such as cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy.

Cheema emphasized that the amendments aim to foster gender-inclusive policies that reflect modern family structures, facilitating a better work-life balance by allowing parents to fulfill caregiving responsibilities without professional sacrifices. This move underscores the Punjab government's commitment to inclusivity and employee well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)