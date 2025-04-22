Left Menu

Punjab Expands Child Care Leave to Support Single Fathers

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced amendments extending child care leave benefits to single fathers, including widowers and divorcees. The policy changes aim to provide support to parents of children with disabilities, ensuring parents can care for children without affecting their careers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:16 IST
The Punjab government has made significant amendments to its Child Care Leave (CCL) provisions, extending the benefits to single fathers, including widowers and divorcees. Announced by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, the changes reflect an effort to accommodate diverse familial needs and support parents of children with severe disabilities.

Previously available only to female government employees with children under 18, the CCL policy now recognizes the unique challenges single fathers face. The upper age limit has also been relaxed for parents of children with 40 percent or more severe disabilities. This has a substantial impact on families dealing with conditions such as cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy.

Cheema emphasized that the amendments aim to foster gender-inclusive policies that reflect modern family structures, facilitating a better work-life balance by allowing parents to fulfill caregiving responsibilities without professional sacrifices. This move underscores the Punjab government's commitment to inclusivity and employee well-being.

