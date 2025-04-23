Terror Strikes Serene Pahalgam: NIA Steps In
A National Investigation Agency team is heading to Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, following a terrorist attack that left 26 people dead. The attack targeted tourists in the Baisaran meadows. NIA will aid local police in the investigation as the area reels from the tragedy.
Updated: 23-04-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 09:59 IST
A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), led by an inspector general, has been dispatched to Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, official sources revealed on Wednesday.
The team is headed to Pahalgam to assist the local police in the investigation of a severe terrorist attack that occurred on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of 26 individuals, primarily tourists from various regions of the country.
According to sources, the terrorists targeted tourists who were engaging in activities like dining and pony rides at the Baisaran meadows, known as 'Mini Switzerland' due to its scenic beauty.
