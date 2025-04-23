Left Menu

Tragedy in Pahalgam: A Nation Mourns

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 people were killed in a terror attack. Shah laid wreaths on the victims' bodies and interacted with survivors, promising justice for the heinous act. A security review meeting was held to assess the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-04-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 10:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a somber trip to Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, to pay tribute to 26 victims of a terror attack. Expressing deep sorrow, Shah assured survivors of swift action against those responsible.

In a poignant ceremony, Shah laid wreaths on the coffins at the Police Control Room, joined by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. They collectively mourned the lives lost in the devastating assault.

Shah, arriving soon after the attack, was briefed by Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat. He chaired a high-level security meeting to ensure the authorities pursue justice with unwavering dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

