Tragedy in Pahalgam: A Nation Mourns

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a somber trip to Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, to pay tribute to 26 victims of a terror attack. Expressing deep sorrow, Shah assured survivors of swift action against those responsible.

In a poignant ceremony, Shah laid wreaths on the coffins at the Police Control Room, joined by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. They collectively mourned the lives lost in the devastating assault.

Shah, arriving soon after the attack, was briefed by Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat. He chaired a high-level security meeting to ensure the authorities pursue justice with unwavering dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)