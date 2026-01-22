Mob Justice or Misplaced Accusations? Man Assaulted for Alleged Conversions in Odisha

In Dhenkanal district of Odisha, a man faced brutal vigilante justice under the suspicion of religious conversion, as detailed by local police sources.

The alarming incident unfolded on January 4 in the Parjang police station area but only surfaced after the victim's wife filed a complaint days later, prompting a full inquiry into the matter.

According to the complaint, the man was viciously beaten and humiliated by a group of 15 to 20 armed individuals before being paraded in his village, allegedly without justification. Though conversion allegations were dismissed by his wife, authorities are progressing with legal proceedings.