Mob Justice or Misplaced Accusations? Man Assaulted for Alleged Conversions in Odisha
A man in Odisha's Dhenkanal district was assaulted by a mob alleging he converted others to Christianity. He was paraded with a shoe garland, attacked in his home, and forced to bow before a temple. The man's wife denies conversion claims, prompting a police investigation and possible legal action.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-01-2026 09:12 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 09:12 IST
- Country:
- India
In Dhenkanal district of Odisha, a man faced brutal vigilante justice under the suspicion of religious conversion, as detailed by local police sources.
The alarming incident unfolded on January 4 in the Parjang police station area but only surfaced after the victim's wife filed a complaint days later, prompting a full inquiry into the matter.
According to the complaint, the man was viciously beaten and humiliated by a group of 15 to 20 armed individuals before being paraded in his village, allegedly without justification. Though conversion allegations were dismissed by his wife, authorities are progressing with legal proceedings.
