Ukraine and Turkey: Bridging Peace Talks

Ukraine's chief negotiator, Rustem Umerov, engaged in pivotal discussions with Turkey's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, in Ankara on Thursday. The talks were part of U.S.-brokered peace negotiations focusing on the situation in Ukraine.

Key topics included addressing humanitarian concerns and strategizing the return of Ukrainians detained by Russia. Both leaders deliberated on subsequent steps to enhance the negotiation process.

The meeting underscored the significance of diplomatic channels in resolving regional conflicts, with emphasis on humanitarian aid and prisoner repatriation.

(With inputs from agencies.)