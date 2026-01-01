Left Menu

Ukraine and Turkey: Bridging Peace Talks

Ukraine's top negotiator, Rustem Umerov, met Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara to discuss peace talks. The discussions focused on humanitarian issues and the return of Ukrainians held by Russia, emphasizing next steps in the negotiation process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 21:08 IST
Ukraine's chief negotiator, Rustem Umerov, engaged in pivotal discussions with Turkey's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, in Ankara on Thursday. The talks were part of U.S.-brokered peace negotiations focusing on the situation in Ukraine.

Key topics included addressing humanitarian concerns and strategizing the return of Ukrainians detained by Russia. Both leaders deliberated on subsequent steps to enhance the negotiation process.

The meeting underscored the significance of diplomatic channels in resolving regional conflicts, with emphasis on humanitarian aid and prisoner repatriation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

