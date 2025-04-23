Tragic Turn in Odisha School: Classmates Allegedly Behind Teen's Death

A shocking incident has emerged from Keonjhar town in Odisha, where a young student's life was tragically cut short under alarming circumstances.

Jaladhar Mahanat, a 15-year-old from Tangarpada village, was allegedly strangled to death by three classmates in a private school's hostel. His family's immediate response with an FIR on Tuesday has led to a murder investigation.

According to police, tensions escalated into a fatal altercation. SDPO Sudarshan Gangoi confirmed that all three suspects, being juveniles, have been charged. The victim's body was released after a post-mortem. The case has sent shockwaves through the educational community.

(With inputs from agencies.)