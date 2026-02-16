Left Menu

Delhi's Education Battle: Protests Ignite Over Private School Fee Hikes

The Aam Aadmi Party led protests against fee hikes by private schools in Delhi, emphasizing delays in issuing roll numbers for CBSE exams. Despite claims of a resolution law by the BJP, concerns remain from parents about increased fees and examination access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 19:04 IST
Delhi's Education Battle: Protests Ignite Over Private School Fee Hikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest against fee hikes by a private school in Saket, highlighting parents' concerns over delays in the issuance of roll numbers for the upcoming CBSE board examinations.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj accused private schools in Delhi of raising fees by 50 to 80 percent since April 1 last year. He criticized the BJP-led government for not delivering its promised law to ensure fee refunds, noting that no school has repaid the increased amounts.

Responding to the situation, BJP MLA Harish Khurana claimed a transparent administration under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had already resolved the fee hike issue, implementing a law to restrict unauthorized fees and protect students' exam access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Assembly Showdown: Farmers' Voices Set to Roar in Budget Session

Odisha Assembly Showdown: Farmers' Voices Set to Roar in Budget Session

 India
2
Daring Night Operation: Suspected Terrorist Nabbed in Qalqilya

Daring Night Operation: Suspected Terrorist Nabbed in Qalqilya

 Israel
3
Daring Escape from Juvenile Home Near Jammu raises Serious Concerns

Daring Escape from Juvenile Home Near Jammu raises Serious Concerns

 India
4
Cole McConchie Steps Up Amid Unexpected Line-up Change for New Zealand

Cole McConchie Steps Up Amid Unexpected Line-up Change for New Zealand

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026