Delhi's Education Battle: Protests Ignite Over Private School Fee Hikes

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest against fee hikes by a private school in Saket, highlighting parents' concerns over delays in the issuance of roll numbers for the upcoming CBSE board examinations.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj accused private schools in Delhi of raising fees by 50 to 80 percent since April 1 last year. He criticized the BJP-led government for not delivering its promised law to ensure fee refunds, noting that no school has repaid the increased amounts.

Responding to the situation, BJP MLA Harish Khurana claimed a transparent administration under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had already resolved the fee hike issue, implementing a law to restrict unauthorized fees and protect students' exam access.

(With inputs from agencies.)